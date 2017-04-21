Krux in Puerto Rico! Part 1
Tommy Sandoval, Silas Baxter Neal, Cairo Foster, Caswell Berry, Ron Whaley and Nestor Judkins handle biz in Puerto Rico. Check out part 1 from Krux here.
Creature's "Hesh Law" VideoAvailable for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2009 release, here is Hesh Law in it's entirety.
Weed Days: Stoner ParkThe Crailtap crew blazed up to bring you this 4/20 friendly Weak Days.
New from KrookedRick McCrank shreds with the Shmoo and chats with Manderson to celebrate his guest pro board. Check it all out here.
Baker x Trailer Park BoysBaker boys follow the Trailer Park Boys state to state to deliver boards they made in honor of them. Check it out.
Etnies' "Vegan Jameson HT" ShoesGathering inspiration from Ryan Lay’s personal life choice and his performance needs in skateboarding footwear, etnies set out to create a durable, high-performance skate shoe for all vegan skaters.