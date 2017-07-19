Mason Silva for Bronson

"Roll for Rob" Benefit Art Show and Skate Jam The 4th Roll for Rob event is this weekend in Boston to raise money for Rob Pontes' ALS treatment. There is a benefit art show at Orchard Skateshop Friday July 21 and Skate event at the Lynch Family Skatepark Saturday July 22. Come skate with pros, win product, and help raise money for our brother!

Am Scramble 2017 Video The idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!

Globe x Nude Bowl The Globe team got together for a session at the Nude bowl. Check it out.