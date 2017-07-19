Mason Silva for Bronson
7/19/2017
Mason attacks everything in front of him at high velocity, packing a punch in every move. Check out this clip from Bronson.
-
7/19/2017
Assault Skateboards' "Friends Of No One" Promo VideoCheck out this killer new promo video from Assault skateboards.
-
7/18/2017
"Roll for Rob" Benefit Art Show and Skate JamThe 4th Roll for Rob event is this weekend in Boston to raise money for Rob Pontes' ALS treatment. There is a benefit art show at Orchard Skateshop Friday July 21 and Skate event at the Lynch Family Skatepark Saturday July 22. Come skate with pros, win product, and help raise money for our brother!
-
7/17/2017
Am Scramble 2017 VideoThe idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!
-
7/17/2017
Globe x Nude BowlThe Globe team got together for a session at the Nude bowl. Check it out.
-
7/17/2017
Sml. World Ep. 1Mark Suciu, Sammy Montano, and Justin Drysen cruise around the Long Beach area.