Powell-Peralta Flight Deck Construction

8/02/2017

Powell-Peralta puts their Flight construction board through a tough test. Check it out.

 

    King of the Road Season 2: Enjoi's Louie Barletta

    Louie's been skating a long time, but he's an originator and he's still got the moves. Check out this deleted scene from season 2 on Viceland.
    Roll for Rob Benefit 4

    Each year the Roll for Rob event brings together the skateboarding community from all over to show our support of Rob Pontes and his family. Check out this year's edit.
    Volcom's "Zementwerk" Video

    Volcom and Leica teamed up to find an old lost concrete factory with a lot of options to skate. Check out the video here.
    A Day in the Bay

    Mark Suciu and crew are gonna be hitting three Bay Area parks this Saturday. Get in on the session!
    Blow'n Up The Spot: Rose Bowl

    Kowalski, Crooks, Kimbel, Chapman, Russell and Borden rip the Rose bowl in this clip from Independent trucks.
