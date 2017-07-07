New from Spitfire

Thrasher Magazine

7/07/2017

The Summer catalog from Spitfire is now live. Check it out here.

 

    Vans Park Series: Vancouver Live Webcast

    Tune in to the live webcast on 7/8 for all of the action from the Vans Park Series in Vancouver here.
    Bonus BS'n with Ed Templeton

    Ed Templeton walks us through his house for a quick peek his extensive collection of books, skateboards, art and photo archives.
    Tiago Lemos' Pro DC Shoe

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s no surprise that Tiago Lemos is getting his own pro DC shoe. Check it out.
    New from Venture

    See whats new from the Venture Squad in the Spring '17 Drop 3 Catalog, including the P-Rod V-Hollows, Rodrigo Estrela V-Lights, and an interview with Florida's finest John Dilorenzo.
    Big Pool Day 2017 Video

    Converse Brazil hosted the "Converse Big Pool Day" contest at the soon to be defunct Jequitibá Recreational Club swimming pool in Sao Paulo.
