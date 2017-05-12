Talkin' Mob with Lacey Baker

adidas Skateboarding's "Nora" Teaser adidas Skateboarding announces “Nora”, in celebration of their first female pro rider. Full edit dropping on 12.21.2017.

Lacey and Samarria on Bronson Bronson proudly welcomes Lacey Baker and Samarria Brevard to their team with this clip of them skating around NYC. Check it out.

Tyson Peterson’s 21st Birthday The homies gathered at the Baker Boys warehouse for a celebratory session. HBD Tyson!

Frank Shaw for Ricta Frank Shaw ripping around PDX on a fresh set of Ricta Park Crushers.