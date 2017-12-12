"The Flat Earth" Official Trailer #3

Etnies UK "Turkey" Video Etnies UK comes through with a 15-minute video piece filmed throughout the British isles along with a photo gallery.

The Flat Earth Premiere Photos Friday night was the premiere of The Flat Earth, Ty Evan’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Check out some photos here.

Classics: Atiba Jefferson's "Chomp On This" Part Ty Evans has made some serious videos in his career, but nothing gets him pumped up quite like Atiba’s infamous part in Chomp On This.

All Day with Erick Winkowski Here's what Independent trucks got in one full day of skating with Erick Winkowski.