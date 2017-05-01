Thrasher Magazine

We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim Tim
1/05/2017
Active goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.
-
1/04/2017
Tobias Coughlin-BogueWhen skateboard legend Brian Anderson came out of the closet, he was deservedly celebrated and praised. We hope people show Tobias the same respect and understanding, even if his name doesn’t come with the same star-power and notoriety. We strongly encourage you read his story. Congrats, Tobias.
-
1/04/2017
Bobby Worrest for IndependentBobby Worrest holds it down for Independent trucks with a switch crooks. Check it out.
-
1/04/2017
Loud x GonzMark Gonzales sent us Loud headphones five old decks and they made 200 earbuds out of them. Check out how they did it.
-
1/04/2017
Mike Kershnar's "A Room Full of Mirrors"Check out some photos and a video from Mike Kershnar's art opening at the Growlery in SF.
-
1/04/2017
Christian Dufrene for Bones SwissChristian Dufrene skates his hometown park and tells you why he skates Bones Swiss.