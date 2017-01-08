Vans US Open Continental Championships

The Vans Park Series is back in Huntington Beach once again, but this year with a little twist to the format. Adding a continental championships to both the men’s and women’s divisions with a winner take all trip to the finals in Shanghai China. With over 80 entrants it was a long battle on the beach to earn that top spot to the World Championships. —Joe Hammeke



Welcome to Huntington Beach



Girls on the deck, who’s droppin in first?



Spencer Breaux with a stylish front rock



Sarah Thompson with support for the international ladies



Minna Stess backside air in the deep



That deserves a knucks from Brazil’s Dora Varella



Heavy contender Nicole Hause and a lofty backside ollie



Sarah Thompson pulls double duty icing her forearm and Ana Maria Falla Toro’s shoulder



Representing team Hosoi, Jordan Santana lipslides through the corner



Lea Taylor and Kristina Scott cheer on the finalists



Dora Varella, Smith grind through the corner



Dora and Christian Hosoi waiting on the results





“Who’s gonna take home some medals?” Steve Van Doren



These ladies, 3rd place Minna Stess, 2nd place Spencer Breaux and in 1st Dora Varella!



Congrats Dora, see you in Shanghai!



Thanks to the ladies, by the time the mens event rolled around the stands were full



The more the merrier



The freakier it gets



J-Lay brings in hydration for the troops, it’s hot on the beach



“I paid $200 to enter this contest, I’m loading up on the free snacks” Malakai Montes



Beef jerky fueled sugarcane by Malakai Montes



A broken arm didn’t stop Asher Bradshaw from spinning huge 540’s and qualifying first for the finals



Straight outta Seattle, Phil Hansen grabs a grind off the extension and over the hip



If it’s Shota Kubo, you know it’s gonna be a stylin’ crailslide



“Ya’ll wanna see a backflip?”



Beaver Fleming avoids serious injury



But then the unfortuante happend, Logan Farmer hung up and knocked himself out



Cedric Pabich isn’t scared to slam, noseblunt slide post carnage



Heimena Reynolds twists a frontside invert



Jagger Eaton was looking for a win but a few missed flip tricks put him and this nosegrind in 5th place



Willy Lara with an indy air to disaster



Tate Carew, huge tailgrab



Patrick Ryan with a high speed backside ollie over the hip



The results are called



Top 3 men’s continental champions are Heimena Reynolds in 3rd, Luiz Francisco Canettieri Nunes Mariano 2nd and Patrick Ryan first!



Lucero is no stranger to having team riders on the podium at bowl events



Congratulations Patrick, see you in Shanghai!