Vans US Open Continental Championships
The Vans Park Series is back in Huntington Beach once again, but this year with a little twist to the format. Adding a continental championships to both the men’s and women’s divisions with a winner take all trip to the finals in Shanghai China. With over 80 entrants it was a long battle on the beach to earn that top spot to the World Championships. —Joe Hammeke
Welcome to Huntington Beach
Girls on the deck, who’s droppin in first?
Spencer Breaux with a stylish front rock
Sarah Thompson with support for the international ladies
Minna Stess backside air in the deep
That deserves a knucks from Brazil’s Dora Varella
Heavy contender Nicole Hause and a lofty backside ollie
Sarah Thompson pulls double duty icing her forearm and Ana Maria Falla Toro’s shoulder
Representing team Hosoi, Jordan Santana lipslides through the corner
Lea Taylor and Kristina Scott cheer on the finalists
Dora Varella, Smith grind through the corner
Dora and Christian Hosoi waiting on the results
“Who’s gonna take home some medals?” Steve Van Doren
These ladies, 3rd place Minna Stess, 2nd place Spencer Breaux and in 1st Dora Varella!
Congrats Dora, see you in Shanghai!
Thanks to the ladies, by the time the mens event rolled around the stands were full
The more the merrier
The freakier it gets
J-Lay brings in hydration for the troops, it’s hot on the beach
“I paid $200 to enter this contest, I’m loading up on the free snacks” Malakai Montes
Beef jerky fueled sugarcane by Malakai Montes
A broken arm didn’t stop Asher Bradshaw from spinning huge 540’s and qualifying first for the finals
Straight outta Seattle, Phil Hansen grabs a grind off the extension and over the hip
If it’s Shota Kubo, you know it’s gonna be a stylin’ crailslide
“Ya’ll wanna see a backflip?”
Beaver Fleming avoids serious injury
But then the unfortuante happend, Logan Farmer hung up and knocked himself out
Cedric Pabich isn’t scared to slam, noseblunt slide post carnage
Heimena Reynolds twists a frontside invert
Jagger Eaton was looking for a win but a few missed flip tricks put him and this nosegrind in 5th place
Willy Lara with an indy air to disaster
Tate Carew, huge tailgrab
Patrick Ryan with a high speed backside ollie over the hip
The results are called
Top 3 men’s continental champions are Heimena Reynolds in 3rd, Luiz Francisco Canettieri Nunes Mariano 2nd and Patrick Ryan first!
Lucero is no stranger to having team riders on the podium at bowl events
Congratulations Patrick, see you in Shanghai!
-
8/01/2017
