Aaron 'Jaws' Homoki's "Saturdays" Part
10/18/2017
You know the big drops are coming, but it doesn't make them any less mind-numbing. Jaws is truly a one of a kind and he backs up the rooftop treachery with prowess on the rails and transitions.
Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.
-
10/18/2017
Aaron 'Jaws' Homoki's "Raves and Weed Credit" InterviewFrom doing handstands in police custody to getting a weed sponsor to his love for techno and raving, Jaws is absolutely as entertaining off his board as he is on it. Chomp on this interview!
-
10/17/2017
Hall of Meat: Ben RaybournThis boardslide is low to get on but packs a fat drop as well. Ben catches a savage lower back adjustment.
-
10/16/2017
David Loy's "Saturdays" PartDavid’s part is one of the pleasant surprises of this Birdhouse vid. Everyone knew there’d be good clips but he shocked a lot of people with how straight-up gnarly these spots and tricks are.
-
10/16/2017
David Loy's "Smoking Cigs with Paris Hilton" InterviewHanging with P-Hilton? That's straight up Muska territory right there. Bad boy D-Loy talks with Jaws about Saturdays and what's kept him with Birdhouse for 13 years. This one's not leaving the nest.
-
10/14/2017
Shawn Hale's "Saturdays" PartShawn is an ATV beast, mowing down ditches, rails, Hubbas and whatever you throw in front of him. This part has it all. Dive in.