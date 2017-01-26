Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

"Adroit in Detroit" Video

1/26/2017

Joe Brook assembled a legendary crew of skaters for a couple weeks of shredding and artistic energy in the beautiful, but wounded landscape of Detroit. Ewan Bowman put together this awesome vid to capture the adventure.

  • 12/20/2016

    SKATELINE: 12.20.2016

    SKATELINE: 12.20.2016
    Tyler Bledsoe, Guy Mariano and Eric Koston's Numbers Edition, Steven Fernandez as Santa, Louie Lopez's "Bangin!" and more in today's episode of Skateline.
  • 12/01/2016

    Hardies Hardware "What Will You Fight For?" Video

    Hardies Hardware &quot;What Will You Fight For?&quot; Video
    Nothing in life comes easy, especially riding a skateboard. Tyshawn, Kev, Nak, and the Hardies team go to war in the streets.
  • 11/29/2016

    SOTY 2016: Pro's Picks

    SOTY 2016: Pro&#039;s Picks
    Who are the big dogs picking for SOTY this year? Have a look...
  • 11/21/2016

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?
    Skateboarding just gets bigger and better every year. Here’s our hot list of 2016 SOTY Contenders. Who’s getting your vote?
  • 11/16/2016

    Converse's "Unusual Suspects" Video

    Converse&#039;s &quot;Unusual Suspects&quot; Video
    The Cons crew is stacked with destroyers and the Northeast felt the onslaught as they desecrated the crustiest concrete and gnarliest spots they could find. Jason Jessee on deck and Gerwer on commentary? Just press play already.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.