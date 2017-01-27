Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

All City Showdown 2016: 35th North

1/27/2017

By now you know the All City drill - 3 skaters and 1 filmer per team, with just 8 hours to stack as many clips as possible. Let’s kick off this year’s festivities in Seattle - where it all started.

  • 1/25/2017

    Nile Gibbs' "Aggressors" Part

    Nile Gibbs&#039; &quot;Aggressors&quot; Part
    Nile supplies smooth stylings to the shaggy sidewalks of Seattle with an ender that’s emphatically crisp and clean.
  • 1/23/2017

    All City Showdown 2016 Teaser

    All City Showdown 2016 Teaser
    The barrage of shredding and carnage at the All City Showdown escalates every year. The festivities begin here on Friday.
  • 12/15/2016

    35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" Video

    35th North&#039;s &quot;Pine St. Bombers&quot; Video
    The go-to plan is to meet up at 35th and bomb Pine St into the city. Filmer Carl Depaolo hits the pavement with some of Seattle’s finest.
  • 11/02/2016

    Burnside Halloween 2016

    Burnside Halloween 2016
    Halloween under the Burnside bridge is quite literally HELL ON WHEELS. Big ups to everyone that has made it happen each year. Cheers!
  • 10/20/2016

    Simon and Manch in NYC

    Simon and Manch in NYC
    Lakai's newest ams Simon Bannerot and Tyler 'Manchild' Pacheco recently hit NYC with some of the Girl and Chocolate squad. Watch the clip here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.