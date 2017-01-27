All City Showdown 2016: 35th North
By now you know the All City drill - 3 skaters and 1 filmer per team, with just 8 hours to stack as many clips as possible. Let’s kick off this year’s festivities in Seattle - where it all started.
Nile Gibbs' "Aggressors" PartNile supplies smooth stylings to the shaggy sidewalks of Seattle with an ender that’s emphatically crisp and clean.
All City Showdown 2016 TeaserThe barrage of shredding and carnage at the All City Showdown escalates every year. The festivities begin here on Friday.
35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" VideoThe go-to plan is to meet up at 35th and bomb Pine St into the city. Filmer Carl Depaolo hits the pavement with some of Seattle’s finest.
Burnside Halloween 2016Halloween under the Burnside bridge is quite literally HELL ON WHEELS. Big ups to everyone that has made it happen each year. Cheers!
Simon and Manch in NYCLakai's newest ams Simon Bannerot and Tyler 'Manchild' Pacheco recently hit NYC with some of the Girl and Chocolate squad. Watch the clip here.