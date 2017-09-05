Bronze 56k's "Amber Alert" Video
Great skating set in the dream streets of Barcelona, paired with the unmistakable editing magic you know and love. This vid is worth its weight in bronze.
Venue's "Gospel" VideoThe boys in Richmond, VA nailed it with this one. All praises due to the almighty shop video!
The Bronze “56,000” videoOld footage, P2 Card filming, ABDs, Slo-Mo, Josh, Rizzo, raw clips, house music, meditation, and much much more.
Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Cindy" VideoSpencer and Wade are two of the smoothest operators we know. Here’s a raw look at their clips from the recent “Cindy” edit.
Alltimers' "My Alltimers" VideoFrom Peace Park in Montreal to the back streets of NYC, the Alltimers get dirty in the Concrete Jungle.
Grand Collection's "Cindy" VideoWade DesArmo and the Grand Collection crew are back in the streets of NYC with a fresh dose dedicated to Cindy.