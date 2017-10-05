C1RCA's "Four Corners" Video
5/10/2017
This video is what you’d expect from a van full of some of the gnarliest dudes on earth. No handrail or ditch was safe as they scorched the Southwest in search of stoke.
5/09/2017
Firing Line: David GravetteDavid kicks off his line by hurling off the top rope at one of the Northwest’s most infamous spots.
5/08/2017
"The Creature Video" Premiere PhotosThe Creature Video premiered in San Diego on Friday night and what better way to kick it off than to have a pre-game party in the alley outside of Skeleton Key headquarters with a slider bar, quarterpipe, the homies, a BBQ and some ice-cold beverages.
5/02/2017
Louie Lopez's "Cons CTAS Pro Colorway" PartyLouie's recent Spitfire part scorched a hole in the Internet and just last night Cons surprised him with a colorway of their CTAS Pro shoe. Check out some photos here.
4/14/2017
Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartThe part was a barnburner, leaving no doubts about his elevation to the pro ranks. But to truly appreciate the part, you gotta dig into this Rough Cut. Taylor puts in WORK.
4/14/2017
The Follow Up: Taylor KirbyNew Deathwish pro, Taylor Kirby, talks about his recent Shep Dawgs 5 part, speed dealers, breaking his face and what it's like to see his name on the bottom of a deck. Get used to it, Kirby, 'cause you more than deserve it.