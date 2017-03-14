Classics: 1993 Spitfire Video
This video is a certified triple platinum CLASSIC. Let’s jump in the time machine and teleport back to 1993.
2/23/2017
Double Rock: SpitfireThese were some of the heaviest sessions The Rock has ever experienced. Raney, Andy, Evan, Ishod, and Daan dismantle everything in front of four wheels. Brutality!
2/09/2017
Classics: Jon West "Art Bars" PartBefore digging into Oddity, take a second to reflect upon Jon West's part from Foundation's 2001 classic Art Bars… vid—Super-8 and super great! Can somebody build that red C bar at a park asap?
2/03/2017
Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" PartIt’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.
2/03/2017
New from SpitfireCheck out all of the new wheels from Spitfire in the first drop of their Spring '17 catalog.
1/17/2017
CJ Collins' "Welcome to Toy Machine" PhotosBarely a teenager, CJ Collins is now part of the Toy Machine Blood Sucking Skateboard Company.