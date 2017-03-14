Classics: 1993 Spitfire Video

Double Rock: Spitfire These were some of the heaviest sessions The Rock has ever experienced. Raney, Andy, Evan, Ishod, and Daan dismantle everything in front of four wheels. Brutality!

Classics: Jon West "Art Bars" Part Before digging into Oddity, take a second to reflect upon Jon West's part from Foundation's 2001 classic Art Bars… vid—Super-8 and super great! Can somebody build that red C bar at a park asap?

Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" Part It’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.

New from Spitfire Check out all of the new wheels from Spitfire in the first drop of their Spring '17 catalog.