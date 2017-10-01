Crupié Wheels' "Multicultural" Video

Andalé Bearings' "Stoner Reopen" Video The Stoner Plaza received a facelift, so Joey Brezinski helped organize a skate jam to kick off the new and improved park. Prepare yourself for some manual madness. Goddamn!

SOTY 2016: Finalists After the heaviest year on record we're proud to announce our eight finalists for the 2016 Skater of the Year. Check the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote for who YOU think should take the only award that matters. Congrats to all our SOTY contenders! Ain't skating great?

Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "Press Play" Part His part was filled with so many next-level tricks it was hard to process. After watching this edit of attempts, near-makes, and extra angles we still can’t guarantee you’ll be able to understand how the hell Tiago does it!