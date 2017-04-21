Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part
Cyril’s skateboarding occupies that sweet spot between complete chaos and absolute control. It’s energizing, inspiring and makes you want to just grab your board and head out the door.
DC x BakerDC shoes unveils its spring '17 capsule collection with Baker skateboards that pays homage to both brands’ California-bred roots.
Evan Smith's "Light - Sound - Brain" Part 2Part two, “Sound” depicts the creative inspiration that has influenced Evan.
DC Introduces The AstorDC Shoes is proud to introduce, the Astor, its newest and freshest cupsole for Spring '17.
Evan Smith's "Light - Sound - Brain" Part 1"Light - Sound - Brain" is a creative storytelling collection from the mind of Evan Smith. Check out part 1 here.
Best of 2016: Evan SmithTo say Evan had a HELL OF A YEAR is an enormous understatement. From DC's "Time Trap" part, Element's "Zygote" video to every contest or street spot he encountered, Mr. Smith laid down the gauntlet. Two covers in a year!
The Evan Smith Signature Shoe AbductionEvan Smith took a cosmic approach to creating this new video showcasing the new colorways of his signature shoe.
Tiago Lemos' "Press Play" PartWe’ve categorized parts as face-melters before, but we’re upgrading this one to face-vaporizer. Because there won’t be any face left. Tiago drops a doozy on the skate world. Consider yourself warned.
Classics: Josh Kalis' "The DC Video" partEndless lines at LOVE with the style and pop that’s made him a street skating icon. Tiago introduces Kalis’ awesome part from DC’s 2003 full-length.
DC Shoes: The Plaza -Tiago LemosDC Shoes introduces the Plaza TC Tiago Lemos colorway.