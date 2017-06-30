DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Video
6/30/2017
Wes and Alexis form a deadly duo of street assassins, snuffing out spots with masterful board control and endless lines.
6/28/2017
DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" TeaserDC and Sk8mafia collaborated to bring us some high caliber skating from SD natives, Wes Kremer and Alexis Ramirez. Premiering this Friday, stay tuned...
6/26/2017
Firing Line: Alexis RamirezThere’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.
6/09/2017
Rough Cut: Chase Webb's "DC Arrival" PartChase has been on a killing spree as of late, dismantling the heaviest of spots. This Rough Cut of his DC Shoes Arrival part is thirteen minutes of straight up GNAR.
6/09/2017
The Follow Up: Chase WebbChase Webb's DC Shoes Arrival part left no doubt that he is here to FSU! The termite has become the terminator. Interview by Evan Smith.
6/07/2017
Charles Deschamps' "DC x Empire" PartCharles Deschamps comes through with a full part for his DC x Empire colorway. Watch it now.