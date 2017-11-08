DC x Cavi Club Teaser
8/11/2017
There’s a new generation making lots of noise in the DC camp. The Cavi Club edit premieres on Monday.
8/09/2017
Hall Of Meat: Hakeem DucksworthHakeem catches an unpleasant surprise with this unwanted grind.
8/07/2017
Firing Line: Aramis HudsonAramis glides along at a smooth spot, punctuating the line with a rarely-seen ledge combo.
7/07/2017
Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" VideoStreet skating is never easy: security, slams, people sitting on the goddamn ledges—you name it. Wes and Alexis put in the elbow grease to make their recent DC Shoes part a first-class project. Here’s a look into the process…
7/06/2017
Tiago Lemos' Pro DC ShoeUnless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s no surprise that Tiago Lemos is getting his own pro DC shoe. Check it out.
6/30/2017
DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" VideoWes and Alexis form a deadly duo of street assassins, snuffing out spots with masterful board control and endless lines.