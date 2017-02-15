Dylan Witkin's "Oddity" Part
It’s a short part, but there is not even a teaspoon of filler. Dylan jumps right into business and clocks hammer after hammer 'til the bell rings.
Foundation Family TreeThe F-Troop has a deep and rich skate history spanning decades. Here’s the team-rider and video family tree of one hell of a legendary squad.
Joey Ragali's "Oddity" PartJoey stomps out tricks with brute force, doing the heavy-lifting in every direction. His enders over a tall af bump-to-bar are absolutely buck nasty!
Joey Ragali InterviewHe came from Jupiter to destroy the Earth! Well, maybe just our spots. After you check his part, find out why Joey sometimes spits in his own face and gives himself shinners. Florida man…
Nick Merlino's "Oddity" PartMerlino unloads his deep arsenal of tricks on serious double-black-diamond terrain. Did he really nollie into that front feebs? Goddamn...
Nick Merlino InterviewGetting paid to surf, sobriety benders, battling depression and street comedy—Nick Merlino's mind is a beautiful garden. Dig in. Just don't touch the wallpaper.
Ryan Spencer's "Oddity" PartRyan sees spots through a different lens and attacks them his own special way: with refreshing tricks and a full-speed approach. What’s not to love?
Ryan Spencer InterviewAfter checking out his explosive Oddity part, peep what gets Ryan psyched to shred. Spoiler alert: it ain't countin' stairs.
Corey Glick's "Oddity" PartMaybe you’ve seen Glick skate before or caught his interview in the mag, but nothing can prepare for this onslaught of GNAR. This part is all killer, no filler. Buckle up...
Corey Glick InterviewYou've seen his amazing moves, now get to know Gurney, Illinois' favorite son. How much of a favorite? Well, he's banned from his own high school. From the March 2017 issue.