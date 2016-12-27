Elijah Berle's "No Other Way" RAW FILES
12/27/2016
His No Other Way part was a fistful of raw street carnage. Take a peek behind the curtain and check the sessions, slams and stoke that went into reeling in that monster.
-
12/20/2016
Kyle Walker's "No Other Way" RAW FILESTake a trip behind the scenes of the recent Vans’ vid, featuring outtakes, attempts and hair-raising rail riding from this year’s SOTY.
-
12/17/2016
SOTY Party 2016The 2016 SOTY party was a major rager! Thanks to everybody that came out, watched the vids or read the mag in '16. Skateboarding is the best shit ever.
-
12/16/2016
Best Of 2016: Kyle WalkerFrom Real’s Surveillance tapes, to Volcom’s Holy Stokes, and of course Vans’ No Other Way - Kyle Walker carved his name into skateboarding history. We remixed his Greatest Hits from throughout the year to make a Mega-Part that’ll blow your mind. Ladies and Gents, your 2016 Skater of the Year!
-
12/02/2016
The Follow Up: Cody Green and Ryan LovellVans dropped a bombshell with "No Other Way." We caught up with filmmakers Green and Lovell to find out how this gem came together.
-
11/30/2016
SOTY 2016: FinalistsAfter the heaviest year on record we're proud to announce our eight finalists for the 2016 Skater of the Year. Check the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote for who YOU think should take the only award that matters. Congrats to all our SOTY contenders! Ain't skating great?