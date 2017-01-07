Fucking Awesome // Thrasher Trash
7/01/2017
AVE and the squad come correct with some “throwaway” footage; whatever that means anymore. These guy’s trash is our viewing treasure.
More from Fucking Awesome here.
6/22/2017
Matchcourt Slip x Na-kel Smithadidas Skateboarding reveals the highly anticipated Matchcourt Slip x Na-kel Smith. Check it out.
6/05/2017
Blaze Up Your SpiffA Supreme x Thrasher video made by Mark Gonzales.
3/30/2017
The Good Homies: Na-Kel SmithA heartfelt interview from a one-of-a-kind skater, Na-Kel shares his thoughts on subjects as varied as Donald Trump, the Mag and what it takes to be a SOTY.
3/27/2017
"The Good Homies" VideoWhat’s better than raising the SOTY trophy? Getting to go to Australia with your friends! Lucky for us, Kyle’s homies are pretty damn good skaters, so sit back and enjoy an All-Star lineup of destruction raising hell Down Unda.
3/24/2017
"The Good Homies" TeaserOne of the perks of being SOTY is you get to round up all your homies and pick a destination for your celebration trip. K-Walks chose to head for OZ, where the tricks flowed like beer from the tap. Video premieres on Monday.