Firing Line: Roberto Aleman
1/11/2017
Roberto Aleman lays down a tripler at a Spanish dream spot. You know that rollaway felt amazing.
12/29/2016
Hall of Meat: Roberto AlemanThis was looking golden for Roberto until he gets a last-second heart break (and back break).
11/29/2016
SOTY 2016: Pro's PicksWho are the big dogs picking for SOTY this year? Have a look...
12/30/2013
Firing Line: Roberto AlemanRoberto has been rising and returning to the underground on and off for over 15 years. But always know he's out there ripping.
12/18/2013
Bailey and Aleman in MexicoLeticia, Bailey, and Roberto brave the federales and rip some spots in Mexico.
12/28/2012
'Round The BayHit up a bunch of old and new parks with an international crew of Milton Martinez, Dario Mattarollo, Roberto Aleman, The Ox, Gut, and Raney Beres, and you're going to have a good ol' time.