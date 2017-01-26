Firing Line: Ron Whaley
1/26/2017
Under a canopy of trees, Ron glides through a sweet line. His footage is always worth its weight in gold. Happy birthday, Ron!
-
1/16/2017
Firing Line: Ronnie SandovalRonnie treats himself to a proper reward after barnstorming a backyard bowl. Congrats on turning pro for Krooked!
-
1/09/2017
Firing Line: WelcomeThe Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.
-
12/16/2016
Firing Line: Oskar RozenbergOskar flows around this DIY park and effortlessly attacks that tall corner.
-
12/01/2016
Firing Line: Gavin NolanGavin spins a quick no-push line at a killer waterfront ledge spot.
-
11/22/2016
Firing Line: Chima FergusonThe spot provides the speed so Chima’s feet never hit the ground. Wham, bam, thank you, ma’am. Quick, but oh so sweet.