Firing Line: Ron Whaley

Firing Line: Ronnie Sandoval Ronnie treats himself to a proper reward after barnstorming a backyard bowl. Congrats on turning pro for Krooked!

Firing Line: Welcome The Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.

Firing Line: Oskar Rozenberg Oskar flows around this DIY park and effortlessly attacks that tall corner.

Firing Line: Gavin Nolan Gavin spins a quick no-push line at a killer waterfront ledge spot.