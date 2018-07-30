Gronze Island - Episode 2 - Sicily
7/30/2018
Max Geronzi captained the convoy through the waters of the Mediterranean, where they punished Sicilian dream spots in style. This edit is must-see skateboarding.
5/17/2018
Kilian Zehnder's "K to Z" PartFilmed mostly in and around Zurich, Kilian Zehnder’s K to Z video part is an all-out assault on some European dream terrain. The Boulevard is hot!
5/17/2018
The Follow Up: Kilian ZehnderDanny Montoya raps with Kilian about his new Boulevard part, how he learned to speak Portuguese and why it’s important to skate everything. Who knew G-funk was popular with the youth of Switzerland?
4/30/2018
Gronze Island - Episode 1 - Gran CanariaMax Geronzi, Kilian, Deedz and posse kick off a new feature with a voyage to the Canary Islands. Next stop… Sicily!
3/23/2018
Scumco & Sons' "Paradise Lost" VideoThe boys touched down in beautiful Puerto Rico, soaking in the culture and spots and everything great about the island.
3/08/2018
Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo MirtainFlo whipped us over the head with a whopper of an intro part for Habitat. Here’s a look at the triumphs and tribulations amid the making of an outstanding video.