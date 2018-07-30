Thrasher Magazine

Gronze Island - Episode 2 - Sicily

7/30/2018

Max Geronzi captained the convoy through the waters of the Mediterranean, where they punished Sicilian dream spots in style. This edit is must-see skateboarding.

  • 5/17/2018

    Kilian Zehnder's "K to Z" Part

    Filmed mostly in and around Zurich, Kilian Zehnder’s K to Z video part is an all-out assault on some European dream terrain. The Boulevard is hot!
  • 5/17/2018

    The Follow Up: Kilian Zehnder

    Danny Montoya raps with Kilian about his new Boulevard part, how he learned to speak Portuguese and why it’s important to skate everything. Who knew G-funk was popular with the youth of Switzerland?
  • 4/30/2018

    Gronze Island - Episode 1 - Gran Canaria

    Max Geronzi, Kilian, Deedz and posse kick off a new feature with a voyage to the Canary Islands. Next stop… Sicily!
  • 3/23/2018

    Scumco & Sons' "Paradise Lost" Video

    The boys touched down in beautiful Puerto Rico, soaking in the culture and spots and everything great about the island.
  • 3/08/2018

    Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo Mirtain

    Flo whipped us over the head with a whopper of an intro part for Habitat. Here’s a look at the triumphs and tribulations amid the making of an outstanding video.
