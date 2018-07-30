Gronze Island - Episode 2 - Sicily

Kilian Zehnder's "K to Z" Part Filmed mostly in and around Zurich, Kilian Zehnder’s K to Z video part is an all-out assault on some European dream terrain. The Boulevard is hot!

The Follow Up: Kilian Zehnder Danny Montoya raps with Kilian about his new Boulevard part, how he learned to speak Portuguese and why it’s important to skate everything. Who knew G-funk was popular with the youth of Switzerland?

Gronze Island - Episode 1 - Gran Canaria Max Geronzi, Kilian, Deedz and posse kick off a new feature with a voyage to the Canary Islands. Next stop… Sicily!

Scumco & Sons' "Paradise Lost" Video The boys touched down in beautiful Puerto Rico, soaking in the culture and spots and everything great about the island.