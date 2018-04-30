Thrasher Magazine

Gronze Island - Episode 1 - Gran Canaria

4/30/2018

Max Geronzi, Kilian, Deedz and posse kick off a new feature with a voyage to the Canary Islands. Next stop… Sicily!

