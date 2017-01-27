Hall Of Meat: Danil Isakov
1/27/2017
This clip is a monument to broken legs everywhere.
-
1/11/2017
Hall of Meat: Aaron GoureAaron goes caveman on this boardslide and gets Barney Rubbled.
-
1/06/2017
Hall Of Meat: Jess YoungJess does an impression of a baby seal flopping on the ice as his hands wind up behind him.
-
12/29/2016
Hall of Meat: Roberto AlemanThis was looking golden for Roberto until he gets a last-second heart break (and back break).
-
12/22/2016
Hall of Meat: PoohrailPoohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.
-
12/20/2016
Hall of Meat: Kobe MorrisKobe gets bounced around like a pinball in hell. This one is savage.