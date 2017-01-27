Hall Of Meat: Danil Isakov

Hall of Meat: Aaron Goure Aaron goes caveman on this boardslide and gets Barney Rubbled.

Hall Of Meat: Jess Young Jess does an impression of a baby seal flopping on the ice as his hands wind up behind him.

Hall of Meat: Roberto Aleman This was looking golden for Roberto until he gets a last-second heart break (and back break).

Hall of Meat: Poohrail Poohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.