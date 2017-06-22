Hall Of Meat: Demarcus James
6/22/2017
6/16/2017
Hall Of Meat: Carson ParkinsonCarson gets tossed and pole-jammed in this savage chain of events.
6/08/2017
Hall Of Meat: Chris WimerThis spot is not your average height. Chris takes a brutal plunge from the top rope.
6/01/2017
Hall Of Meat: Marquise HenryRaw streets have real hazards. The car isn’t moving but it still serves a harsh punishment.
5/25/2017
Hall Of Meat: Chase WebbEvery attempt at Rincon is no joke. There’s just no easy way to fall from that drop.
5/18/2017
Hall Of Meat: Ed DuffEd tries to hang tight on this marathon Smith but gets spun out.