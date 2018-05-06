Thrasher Magazine

Jake Johnson's "Purple" Part

6/05/2018

Every Jake Johnson clip is solid gold, so consider this part a billion dollar treasure. There’s only one JJ.

    Jake Johnson's "Purple" Part

    Every Jake Johnson clip is solid gold, so consider this part a billion dollar treasure. There’s only one JJ.
    Kevin Rodrigues’ “Purple” Part

    Style can’t be taught, nor can it be bought, and this Converse CONS "Purple" part oozes originality and personality. And how about those Duffel cameos?!
    Magnified: Sammy Baca

    This wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.
    Fatback: Converse Cons in Baltimore

    Cons gets that down-and-dirty Fatback treatment on an East Coast adventure. A diamond in the rough is still a diamond, homie.
    Firing Line: Louie Lopez

    Downtime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.
    Converse Cons' "Purple" Video

    The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.
    Converse Cons' "Purple" Premiere Photos

    Converse premiered their first full-length video, Purple, last night. For those of you who were not fortunate enough to catch the premiere, we had Mac Shafer cover the event with all of your favorite skaters.
