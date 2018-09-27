Jim Greco's "Jobs? Never!!" Film

This new film from the mind and body of Jim Greco is more than just tricks, it’s a glimpse into the soul of one of skateboarding's greatest ambassadors. Enjoy the trip...

Supra footwear presents a new film by Jim Greco, Jobs? Never!!

A Hammers USA films production with Tom Penny, Ludvig Håkansson, Bobby Miranda, Jud Farhat, Jim Greco and Kay Ko.

Photography by Joey Sinko and Tobin Yelland.

Production Coordinator - Mario Miller

S 16mm & 35 mm film, Color 22 mins

Jobs? Never!! © 2018