Jim Greco's "Jobs? Never!!" Film

9/27/2018

This new film from the mind and body of Jim Greco is more than just tricks, it’s a glimpse into the soul of one of skateboarding's greatest ambassadors. Enjoy the trip...

 

Supra footwear presents a new film by Jim Greco, Jobs? Never!!
A Hammers USA films production with Tom Penny, Ludvig Håkansson, Bobby Miranda, Jud Farhat, Jim Greco and Kay Ko. 
Photography by Joey Sinko and Tobin Yelland.
Production Coordinator - Mario Miller
S 16mm & 35 mm film, Color 22 mins
Jobs? Never!! © 2018

