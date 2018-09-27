Jim Greco's "Jobs? Never!!" Film
9/27/2018
This new film from the mind and body of Jim Greco is more than just tricks, it’s a glimpse into the soul of one of skateboarding's greatest ambassadors. Enjoy the trip...
Supra footwear presents a new film by Jim Greco, Jobs? Never!!
A Hammers USA films production with Tom Penny, Ludvig Håkansson, Bobby Miranda, Jud Farhat, Jim Greco and Kay Ko.
Photography by Joey Sinko and Tobin Yelland.
Production Coordinator - Mario Miller
S 16mm & 35 mm film, Color 22 mins
Jobs? Never!! © 2018
9/27/2018
Jim Greco’s “Jobs? Never!!” Premiere PhotosWednesday evening, skateboarding’s finest made their way out to the Los Feliz Theater in Los Angeles to get a sneak peak at Jim Greco’s new film, Jobs? Never!!, as well as to celebrate his new pro model shoe by Supra.
9/21/2018
Jim Greco's "Jobs? Never!!" TrailerOne of the most influential skateboarders of all time, Jim has hammered his stamp on our world in more ways than one. His new film premieres here next Thursday.
7/21/2018
Spencer Hamilton's "Elevate" PartIt all kicks off with a beautiful block-to-block line and just keeps getting better. Resounding pop, majestic style and top-notch trick selection all add up to a video-part masterpiece. Congrats on the signature shoe, Spencer!
7/11/2018
We Are Supra: BerlinWe Are Supra launched its second chapter in Berlin. Check it out.
2/26/2018
Supra Pleasure Pack: Oscar CandonOscar Candon comes through with a commercial for Supra's Pleasure Pack. Check it out.