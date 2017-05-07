Thrasher Magazine

Jorge Simoes' "Invicta" Part

7/05/2017

Calling this a technical barrage would be a major understatement. This part is such an absolute blitz of ledge wizardry that your brain will need at least several viewings to comprehend it.

