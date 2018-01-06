Kevin Rodrigues’ “Purple” Part Style can’t be taught, nor can it be bought, and this Converse CONS "Purple" part oozes originality and personality. And how about those Duffel cameos?!

Magnified: Sammy Baca This wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.

Fatback: Converse Cons in Baltimore Cons gets that down-and-dirty Fatback treatment on an East Coast adventure. A diamond in the rough is still a diamond, homie.

Firing Line: Louie Lopez Downtime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.

Converse Cons' "Purple" Video The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.