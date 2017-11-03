Thrasher Magazine

Kevin Shealy's "Noise 2" Part

3/11/2017

Florida is a breeding ground for skateboarding savvy. Add Kevin to the list of Sunshine State rippers. This part has a healthy dose of everything and an epic ender.

