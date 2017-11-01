Kevin Taylor's "42" Part
1/11/2017
KT's been in the game longer than some of you have been alive. His 42 part is seven minutes of solid East Coast shredding, proving some things really do get better with age.
10/05/2016
Kevin Taylor x LoveIn honor and in homage, Zoo York brings you this new Kevin Taylor x Love park board. Check it out.
9/20/2012
Double Rock: AxionA bunch of unique East Coast styles hit D-Rock with their own approach to skating. Here's Jeff Lenoce, Mike Maldonado, Kevin Taylor, Manny Santiago, and some new jacks, including the rad Kyle Nicholson.