Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Kevin Taylor's "42" Part

1/11/2017

KT's been in the game longer than some of you have been alive. His 42 part is seven minutes of solid East Coast shredding, proving some things really do get better with age.

  • 10/05/2016

    Kevin Taylor x Love

    Kevin Taylor x Love
    In honor and in homage, Zoo York brings you this new Kevin Taylor x Love park board. Check it out.
  • 9/20/2012

    Double Rock: Axion

    Double Rock: Axion
    A bunch of unique East Coast styles hit D-Rock with their own approach to skating. Here's Jeff Lenoce, Mike Maldonado, Kevin Taylor, Manny Santiago, and some new jacks, including the rad Kyle Nicholson.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.