Magnified: Jesse Noonan Jesse swims upstream, conquering a colossal Euro gap in the subway bowels of the Land Down Under.

Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Premiere Photos Black just opened their doors a few weeks ago in LB and Indy broke the ice with the first video premiere in the heart of the Long Beach’s skate scene. The place was packed, drinks were flowing and Travesura played a great set after the video blew some minds. —Rhino

Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Video Independent sent a stacked roster down to OZ for an all-out spot blitz. This edit is chock full of hammers from start to finish. HEAVY.