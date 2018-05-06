Magnified: Pedro Barros

Volcom's "Terminal Tourist" Video Louie Lopez, GT, Pedro Barros, Provost and Milton Martinez dipped below the border to meet up with the Volcom South American team and spots were laid to waste! That BMX track is next level… Book your tickets now.

Volcom's "Terminal Tourists" Article Volcom in South American as viewed through the mind filter of Jake Phelps and the camera lens of Remy Stratton—from the July 2018 issue of the mag. Don’t forget your sunscreen, kids!

Magnified: Sammy Baca This wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.

Magnified: Jamie Foy When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!