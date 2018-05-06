Magnified: Pedro Barros
6/05/2018
6/04/2018
Volcom's "Terminal Tourist" VideoLouie Lopez, GT, Pedro Barros, Provost and Milton Martinez dipped below the border to meet up with the Volcom South American team and spots were laid to waste! That BMX track is next level… Book your tickets now.
6/04/2018
Volcom's "Terminal Tourists" ArticleVolcom in South American as viewed through the mind filter of Jake Phelps and the camera lens of Remy Stratton—from the July 2018 issue of the mag. Don’t forget your sunscreen, kids!
5/30/2018
Magnified: Sammy BacaThis wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.
5/25/2018
Magnified: Jamie FoyWhen you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
5/09/2018
Magnfied: Chris JoslinMost wouldn’t even consider rolling into this, while others would be satisfied with an ollie—but Joslin is on another level. This heelflip is jacked!