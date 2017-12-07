Magnified: Tyson Peterson

"Am Scramble" Video Premier in Long Beach Are these the gnarliest ams on Earth? Come see the carnage before they all turn pro!

Magnified: Jack Olson If you step to The Bricks, you better bring the heat. Jack gets buck nasty with a kickflip nosegrind at a legendary spot.

Shake Junt's "Flavor Country" Video If this Shake Junt Flavor Country vid doesn't make you want to call up the homies and go get some then you best check yo pulse—'cause you dead, son. What in the hell is in the water in Florda?!

Magnified: Jimmy Wilkins and Jason Jessee Jason whips up an invert to fakie while Jimmy skies over stale. Backyard Boogie!