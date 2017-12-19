Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

My War: Jamie Foy

12/19/2017

El Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.

  • 12/18/2017

    SOTY 2017 Party Photos

    SOTY 2017 Party Photos
    Friday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.
  • 12/15/2017

    Jamie Foy "The People's Champ" Article

    Jamie Foy &quot;The People&#039;s Champ&quot; Article
    Jamie Foy's friends and family weigh in on what makes the 2017 SOTY so F'n good. When Muska calls you "the handrail god," you're doing everything right.
  • 12/14/2017

    Hall of Meat: Jamie Foy

    Hall of Meat: Jamie Foy
    Jamie has crushed some serious spots this year but sometimes the tables get turned.
  • 12/12/2017

    Jamie Foy's "The Flat Earth" Part

    Jamie Foy&#039;s &quot;The Flat Earth&quot; Part
    Our SOTY went ballistic in 2017, and you haven’t even seen the full extent til you watch this part. First T fs crook on El Toro? Check! But there’s an extra special bonus lurking after the credits...
  • 12/11/2017

    The Flat Earth Premiere Photos

    The Flat Earth Premiere Photos
    Friday night was the premiere of The Flat Earth, Ty Evan’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.