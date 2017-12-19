My War: Jamie Foy
12/19/2017
El Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.
12/18/2017
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.
12/15/2017
Jamie Foy "The People's Champ" ArticleJamie Foy's friends and family weigh in on what makes the 2017 SOTY so F'n good. When Muska calls you "the handrail god," you're doing everything right.
12/14/2017
Hall of Meat: Jamie FoyJamie has crushed some serious spots this year but sometimes the tables get turned.
12/12/2017
Jamie Foy's "The Flat Earth" PartOur SOTY went ballistic in 2017, and you haven’t even seen the full extent til you watch this part. First T fs crook on El Toro? Check! But there’s an extra special bonus lurking after the credits...
12/11/2017
The Flat Earth Premiere PhotosFriday night was the premiere of The Flat Earth, Ty Evan’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Check out some photos here.