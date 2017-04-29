"Avidya" Video

"Avidya" Photos Avidya, brought to you by the VX technician Kevin Leeroy Madden, features the likes of Will Mazzari, Brian Reid, Brian Delaney, Nickodem Rudzinski, Dana Ericson and other fellow Bostonians. Check out some photos of the guys here.

"Avidya" Teaser There’s nothing more important in skateboarding than a killer, independent video project. Our friends in Boston have something new for us and it premieres this Saturday.

The Dime Video The fourth offering from Montreal's Dime, featuring Will Marshall, Antoine Asselin, Jake Johnson, Jamal Smith, Alexis Lacroix, Joe Valdez and many more.

Orchard's "Stone Soup" Full Video Shop videos represent everything we love about skateboarding and this one from Orchard in Boston has it all. It's a true glimpse into the scene, complete with sick local street spots, young upstarts, surprise guests, legends like Jahmal Williams, and even some shredding from the owners. Enjoy!