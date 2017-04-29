"Avidya" Video
4/29/2017
Boston has long been a hotbed of skateboarding talent, especially the technical variety. Feast your eyes on the current state of skate in Beantown.
4/29/2017
"Avidya" PhotosAvidya, brought to you by the VX technician Kevin Leeroy Madden, features the likes of Will Mazzari, Brian Reid, Brian Delaney, Nickodem Rudzinski, Dana Ericson and other fellow Bostonians. Check out some photos of the guys here.
4/28/2017
"Avidya" TeaserThere’s nothing more important in skateboarding than a killer, independent video project. Our friends in Boston have something new for us and it premieres this Saturday.
5/12/2016
The Dime VideoThe fourth offering from Montreal's Dime, featuring Will Marshall, Antoine Asselin, Jake Johnson, Jamal Smith, Alexis Lacroix, Joe Valdez and many more.
6/27/2014
Orchard's "Stone Soup" Full VideoShop videos represent everything we love about skateboarding and this one from Orchard in Boston has it all. It's a true glimpse into the scene, complete with sick local street spots, young upstarts, surprise guests, legends like Jahmal Williams, and even some shredding from the owners. Enjoy!
6/26/2014
Orchard's "Stone Soup" TeaserA core skateshop video from our friends at Orchard in Boston? We'd be honored to put that up. Premieres here tomorrow.