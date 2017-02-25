Thrasher Magazine

Preduce's "Selamat" Video

2/25/2017

Our friends from Preduce in Thailand are back with a new video offering and this time they’ve joined forces with their brothers from Indonesia. Big ups to Absar Lebeh for a killer last part!

  • 2/25/2017

    Rough Cut: Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Part

    Rough Cut: Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Part
    Here’s a more in-depth surveillance of Robbie’s recent REAL part. The man is a wrecking ball. Hide your Hubbas!
  • 2/25/2017

    "The Sick Part" Comic Strip

    "The Sick Part" Comic Strip
    Here’s a wild, hyper-detail comic from Rama Ranson and it is one strange trip.
  • 2/25/2017

    "Arizona Pool Maintance" Video

    "Arizona Pool Maintance" Video
    In the backyards of Arizona’s scorched Earth, skate outlaws continue their endless search for empty backyard drinks. Skateboarding will always be a crime.
  • 2/25/2017

    Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Interview

    Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Interview
    Krayzie, Bizzy and Layzie had some time to discuss tracking down Eazy-E, the first time they heard “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” on the radio and what it’s like going back  to Cleveland.
  • 2/25/2017

    SKATELINE: 02.21.2017

    SKATELINE: 02.21.2017
    Mango on Frog, Tom Asta skates flat, Cole Wilson's Oddity part and more in today's episode of Skateline.
  • 2/25/2017

    Firing Line: Fran Molina

    Firing Line: Fran Molina
    Blue skies, palm trees, a dream spot and a crispy three-trick line, Fran Molina has it all figured out.
  • 2/25/2017

    Bondi Bowl-A-Rama 2017 Contest Photos

    Bondi Bowl-A-Rama 2017 Contest Photos
    Another epic contest under the scorching sun at the 2017 Bowl-A-Rama contest in Bondi Beach, Sydney Australia. Check out some photos here.
  • 2/25/2017

    The Follow Up: Robbie Brockel

    The Follow Up: Robbie Brockel
    Robbie talks with K-Walks about the Wet Boys, pre-party anxiety, his love of Smurf hair and why his buddy has "Robbie Brockel" tattooed on his ass.
  • 2/25/2017

    Foundation's "Oddity" Video

    Foundation's "Oddity" Video
    Foundation never left, but this video launches them back onto the center of the map. Great soundtrack, awesome videography, and an entire team of skateboarding banshees make for a winning recipe of success.
  • 2/25/2017

    The Sucubo Video

    The Sucubo Video
    From the streets of Spain to the screen in front of your face comes a full-length by Mario Fortea. We can’t say enough good things about, so pull up a chair and enjoy the ride.
