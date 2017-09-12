Thrasher Magazine

Preston Harper's "Comb" Part

12/09/2017

Preston is an underground skate god, traversing crusty back alleys in neighborhoods you’ll never skate. We’re stoked to bring you another one his killer video parts. Enjoy...

 

Get the Comb DVD here.

