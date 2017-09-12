Preston Harper's "Comb" Part
12/09/2017
Preston is an underground skate god, traversing crusty back alleys in neighborhoods you’ll never skate. We’re stoked to bring you another one his killer video parts. Enjoy...
Get the Comb DVD here.
3/29/2016
The OJ Show: Episode 6The Season Finale! There’s too much good stuff in here to start dropping names. Just click, and let the OJ squad squeeze out every last drop of stoke. Thanks for tuning in...
10/24/2015
The OJ Show: Episode 4The Juice is back! More ripping, less braincells! FDR, Town Park, Cellski, slams, SOTY, Greyson, Jessee, and the field of dreams. Get squeezed!
3/24/2015
Preston Harper's "Shut Up Brain" PartHere's a video of Preston Harper from a video he made over the summer while traveling with some friends...
3/03/2015
5&5 with Preston HarperLocal Arizona ripper Preston Harper skates a sketchy looking bridge in this clip from OJ wheels.
11/26/2014
Preston Harper's "Send Help" partUnless you know Preston, you probably have no expectations for this part. Good. Now kick back and enjoy a surprise edit filled with creative skating that make you want to go out and have fun.