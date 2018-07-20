Thrasher Magazine

Tristan Rennie's "Indy Raw Ams" Part

7/20/2018

It’s one thing to do some of the tricks you’re about to see, but it’s a whole other story to be dispatching them in the tight and cramped conditions of a backyard pool. Tristan makes it look way too easy.

    The Follow Up: Tristan Rennie

    Born and bred skating pools, pipes and parks with the older dudes since the age of five, Tristan Rennie is now 20 and keeping the Badlands tradition alive and well. Bleed on, young wizard!
    Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Premiere Photos

    Black just opened their doors a few weeks ago in LB and Indy broke the ice with the first video premiere in the heart of the Long Beach’s skate scene. The place was packed, drinks were flowing and Travesura played a great set after the video blew some minds. —Rhino
    Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Video

    Independent sent a stacked roster down to OZ for an all-out spot blitz. This edit is chock full of hammers from start to finish. HEAVY.
    Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Article

    With a mixed crew of US and Oz rippers, a lot of glory was found and a lot of meat pies went down Down Under.
    Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory" Video Premiere

    Come watch Independent's new tour video from down under on July 8th at Black.
