Tristan Rennie's "Indy Raw Ams" Part

The Follow Up: Tristan Rennie Born and bred skating pools, pipes and parks with the older dudes since the age of five, Tristan Rennie is now 20 and keeping the Badlands tradition alive and well. Bleed on, young wizard!

Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Premiere Photos Black just opened their doors a few weeks ago in LB and Indy broke the ice with the first video premiere in the heart of the Long Beach’s skate scene. The place was packed, drinks were flowing and Travesura played a great set after the video blew some minds. —Rhino

Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Video Independent sent a stacked roster down to OZ for an all-out spot blitz. This edit is chock full of hammers from start to finish. HEAVY.