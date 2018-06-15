Remembering Mark "Monk" Hubbard

Mark Hubbard Beer City Board The Hubbard family wishes to donate their proceeds of the sales to the skaters of The Oglala Lakota Nation in the form of skateboards. Monk was made an honorary member of the tribe while building the Pine Ridge skatepark alongside the locals and tribe. This park will forever be one of Mark's proudest contributions. Additionally Beer City will also be donating skateboards to the tribe.

Mark Hubbard Memorial Fund A memorial fund has been created to ease the shock and financial burden of Mark's passing and to help provide for the future.

RIP In Peace: Mark "Monk" Hubbard My friend Roger Mark Hubbard died June 8, 2018. Talk about skateboard legends, this dude saw his destiny. Marty was a true skateboard pioneer. Talk about doing it yourself, this dude did it all. He’s gone but his legend will live forever. I miss him, and there ain’t nobody like him. Once again, rest in peace. Roger Mark Hubbard 1970-2018.–Jake Phelps

Spitfire Wheels' "Ecuador Hellride" Video Old crusty spots separate the men from the boys. Parque de Carolinas in Quito, Ecuador has been there for 40 years. It ain't going nowhere. I took the best of '97 there and it went off—cops, broads, beers and busting. The next time I went 20 years later, the kids that grew up with the mag wanted some Eccy juice. Took the now dudes and, needless to say, Hellride was on, "Rocky Mountain Way" all the way. —Jake Phelps