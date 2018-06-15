Remembering Mark "Monk" Hubbard
6/15/2018
You can’t touch Hubbard’s style. He was one of the most unique individuals in skateboarding. A true artist. Most of his moves he made up and named himself. This vid is just a mere peek into the depths of his creativity. We truly lost one of the biggest visionaries of our time and we are forever in his debt. Pick up a shovel and get to work for Hubs. –Sam Hitz
6/13/2018
Mark Hubbard Beer City BoardThe Hubbard family wishes to donate their proceeds of the sales to the skaters of The Oglala Lakota Nation in the form of skateboards. Monk was made an honorary member of the tribe while building the Pine Ridge skatepark alongside the locals and tribe. This park will forever be one of Mark's proudest contributions. Additionally Beer City will also be donating skateboards to the tribe.
6/12/2018
Mark Hubbard Memorial FundA memorial fund has been created to ease the shock and financial burden of Mark's passing and to help provide for the future.
6/10/2018
RIP In Peace: Mark "Monk" HubbardMy friend Roger Mark Hubbard died June 8, 2018. Talk about skateboard legends, this dude saw his destiny. Marty was a true skateboard pioneer. Talk about doing it yourself, this dude did it all. He’s gone but his legend will live forever. I miss him, and there ain’t nobody like him. Once again, rest in peace. Roger Mark Hubbard 1970-2018.–Jake Phelps
3/26/2018
Spitfire Wheels' "Ecuador Hellride" VideoOld crusty spots separate the men from the boys. Parque de Carolinas in Quito, Ecuador has been there for 40 years. It ain't going nowhere. I took the best of '97 there and it went off—cops, broads, beers and busting. The next time I went 20 years later, the kids that grew up with the mag wanted some Eccy juice. Took the now dudes and, needless to say, Hellride was on, "Rocky Mountain Way" all the way. —Jake Phelps
3/26/2018
Hellride: Quito ArticleThe last three years I’ve been starting out the year with a trip to South America. Following the Sun in life is a good rule. –Jake Phelps