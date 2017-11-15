Ronnie Kessner's "Sickhead" Part

The DC Promo Video We could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...

"The DC Promo" Video Premiere The DC Promo video premiered this past weekend at the DC skatepark in Carlsbad, CA. A heavy session went down before and after the projector lit it up. Remember when promo videos were mellow? The game done changed. Check the photos here.

Hall of Meat: Ronnie Kessner Ronnie gets shocked when this electrical box serves him a harsh denial.