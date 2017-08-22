Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" Part

Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part His amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.

DC x Cavi Club Video Aramis, Berronte, Hakeem, and Derrell set the internet ablaze with this new montage for DC Shoes. The future’s lookin’ bright.

DC x Cavi Club Teaser There’s a new generation making lots of noise in the DC Shoes camp. The Cavi Club edit premieres on Monday.

Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" Video Buggy's silky smooth stylings manifest in every line he weaves. Skating is so good when it looks this good.