Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" Part
8/22/2017
This raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.
-
8/21/2017
Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" PartHis amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.
-
8/14/2017
DC x Cavi Club VideoAramis, Berronte, Hakeem, and Derrell set the internet ablaze with this new montage for DC Shoes. The future’s lookin’ bright.
-
8/11/2017
DC x Cavi Club TeaserThere’s a new generation making lots of noise in the DC Shoes camp. The Cavi Club edit premieres on Monday.
-
8/10/2017
Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" VideoBuggy's silky smooth stylings manifest in every line he weaves. Skating is so good when it looks this good.
-
8/07/2017
Firing Line: Aramis HudsonAramis glides along at a smooth spot, punctuating the line with a rarely-seen ledge combo.