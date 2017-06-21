Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Davis Torgerson's "Real Surveillance #6" Part

6/21/2017

Davis went bonkers in Surveillance #6, throwing down tough moves with unparalleled style. Peep the Rough Cut for the spills before the makes. That nollie… WOW.

