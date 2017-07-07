Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Video

7/07/2017

Street skating is never easy: security, slams, people sitting on the goddamn ledges—you name it. Wes and Alexis put in the elbow grease to make their recent DC Shoes part a first-class project. Here’s a look into the process…

