Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Video

Tiago Lemos' Pro DC Shoe Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s no surprise that Tiago Lemos is getting his own pro DC shoe. Check it out.

DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Video Wes and Alexis form a deadly duo of street assassins, snuffing out spots with masterful board control and endless lines.

DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Teaser DC and Sk8mafia collaborated to bring us some high caliber skating from SD natives, Wes Kremer and Alexis Ramirez. Premiering this Friday, stay tuned...

Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez There’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.