Rough Cut: Hakeem Ducksworth's "DC X Cavi Club" Part
8/24/2017
Hakeem maintains board control as he attacks some serious street terrain in these outtakes and second angles from the Cavi Club vid.
8/22/2017
Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" PartThis raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.
8/14/2017
DC x Cavi Club VideoAramis, Berronte, Hakeem, and Derrell set the internet ablaze with this new montage for DC Shoes. The future’s lookin’ bright.
8/11/2017
DC x Cavi Club TeaserThere’s a new generation making lots of noise in the DC Shoes camp. The Cavi Club edit premieres on Monday.
8/09/2017
Hall Of Meat: Hakeem DucksworthHakeem catches an unpleasant surprise with this unwanted grind.
7/07/2017
Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" VideoStreet skating is never easy: security, slams, people sitting on the goddamn ledges—you name it. Wes and Alexis put in the elbow grease to make their recent DC Shoes part a first-class project. Here’s a look into the process…