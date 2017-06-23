Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" Part

6/23/2017

The human wrecking ball knows only one speed. J-Brock barrels into spots, taking hits, but always delivering the biggest blows. Skate and Destroy!

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.