Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" Part
6/23/2017
The human wrecking ball knows only one speed. J-Brock barrels into spots, taking hits, but always delivering the biggest blows. Skate and Destroy!
-
6/21/2017
Rough Cut: Davis Torgerson's "Real Surveillance #6" PartDavis went bonkers in Surveillance #6, throwing down tough moves with unparalleled style. Peep the Rough Cut for the spills before the makes. That nollie… WOW.
-
6/19/2017
Rough Cut: Chima Ferguson's "Real Surveillance #6" PartYou can't film a video part like Chima's Surveillance #6 without hitting the ground a few times. Check the Rough Cut to see the battle that went into winning the war. Chima's a beast.
-
6/19/2017
Actions REALized: United We StandReal just put up their United We Stand capsule through Actions REALized to benefit the ACLU. Check it out.
-
6/15/2017
Rough Cut: Tony Trujillo's "Spitfire x Antihero" PartHe’s been a SOTY, King of the Road champ and his recent part showcased that’s he’s more explosive than ever. Big ups to one of the all-time greats, TNT!
-
6/09/2017
Rough Cut: Chase Webb's "DC Arrival" PartChase has been on a killing spree as of late, dismantling the heaviest of spots. This Rough Cut of his DC Shoes Arrival part is thirteen minutes of straight up GNAR.