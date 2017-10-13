Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "DC Promo" Part
Tiago overpowers spots with massive pop and ample speed. He makes it look easy, but rest assured, he puts in work. Here’s a view behind the scenes of his incredible DC Promo part.
Watch The DC Promo video here.
Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "DC Promo" PartWes is a shining example of everything that’s great about skateboarding. He oozes style, destroys all types of terrain, and always has a smile on his face. This Rough Cut is incredible. Pull up a chair, grab a bev, and enjoy.
Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "DC Promo" PartThere doesn’t seem to be much that Evan can’t do on a skateboard, and the best part is that he seems to be improvising as he goes. Spontaneous and perfectly wild, Evan is on another level.
Wes Kremer and Evan Smith InterviewThe Cosmic Crusader and the Krusty Crustacean chat about walking on coals, lizard feet, getting roofied in Rome and Bernie slides. These dudes are a trip. Skateboarding is lucky to have them.
Rough Cut: T-Funks "DC Promo" PartHe’s PRO AF and if there was even a sliver of doubt in your mind as to why, this edit will knock some sense into you. T-Funk is a monster on wheels.
The DC Promo VideoWe could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...
Firing Line: Carlos IquiCarlos blazes through a powerful line with signature Brazilian POP.
The DC Promo Video TeaserThis video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...
Magnified: Wes KremerAfter dropping a nollie banger, Wes switches it up on a sketchy gap to rail. SOTY is forever.
First Look: Danny WayThe legend himself sits down with the new issue, confronting big rails and dishing out Eggplant knowledge.