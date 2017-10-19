Rough Cut: Zane Timpson's "Cardboard Mansion" Part
10/19/2017
Zane Timpson's bag of tricks is so wonderfully weird. Check this Rough Cut of his Cardboard Mansion part and scope the wrecks on the way to the wins. No comply hurricane a rail? Yeah…
10/13/2017
Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "DC Promo" PartTiago overpowers spots with massive pop and ample speed. He makes it look easy, but rest assured, he puts in work. Here’s a view behind the scenes of his incredible DC Promo part.
10/13/2017
Rough Cut: Ducky Kovac's "Am Scramble" FootageDucky is a human wrecking ball, slamming into massive rails and Hubbas until they bend to his will and crumble. This Rough Cut is savage.
10/07/2017
Rough Cuts: Zion Wright's "Am Scramble" PartWe’re running out of words to describe the skaters on these rough cuts. Basically, Zion is born to ride and he has pure natural talent in both the streets and deep pits.
10/05/2017
Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "DC Promo" PartWes is a shining example of everything that’s great about skateboarding. He oozes style, destroys all types of terrain, and always has a smile on his face. This Rough Cut is incredible. Pull up a chair, grab a bev, and enjoy.
9/29/2017
Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Am Scramble" FootageMason has unlocked a secret level and he’s the only one allowed to play the game. Seriously, this guy is a force!