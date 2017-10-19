Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Zane Timpson's "Cardboard Mansion" Part

10/19/2017

Zane Timpson's bag of tricks is so wonderfully weird. Check this Rough Cut of his Cardboard Mansion part and scope the wrecks on the way to the wins. No comply hurricane a rail? Yeah…

