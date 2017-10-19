Rough Cut: Zane Timpson's "Cardboard Mansion" Part

Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "DC Promo" Part Tiago overpowers spots with massive pop and ample speed. He makes it look easy, but rest assured, he puts in work. Here’s a view behind the scenes of his incredible DC Promo part.

Rough Cut: Ducky Kovac's "Am Scramble" Footage Ducky is a human wrecking ball, slamming into massive rails and Hubbas until they bend to his will and crumble. This Rough Cut is savage.

Rough Cuts: Zion Wright's "Am Scramble" Part We’re running out of words to describe the skaters on these rough cuts. Basically, Zion is born to ride and he has pure natural talent in both the streets and deep pits.

Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "DC Promo" Part Wes is a shining example of everything that’s great about skateboarding. He oozes style, destroys all types of terrain, and always has a smile on his face. This Rough Cut is incredible. Pull up a chair, grab a bev, and enjoy.